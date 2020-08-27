‘Make in Telangana’ webinar to begin today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Make in Telangana’, the two-day webinar jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the State government, would begin on Thursday. The webinar has been organised with an objective to showcase Telangana’s industrial sector and its various facets to the world. Deliberations on various sectors such as pharma, IT and so on will be held and it is expected that the webinar will lay down the path for joint ventures in the future. The event is slated to create a platform for B2B and B2G interactions. The organisers will also hold an exhibition, focused on areas such as waste mangement, which would start on the same day and continue till November 24.