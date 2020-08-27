STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Medicos demand policy on ex gratia for virus casualties

On Wednesday, the hospital staff, along with representatives of various Health Department employee associations, paid tribute to Madhulatha.

Published: 27th August 2020 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Healthcare professionals hold a candlelight vigil, as a tribute to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and others who died of Covid-19, in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Doctors and medical staff of the Health Department, on Wednesday, held a candlelight vigil in government hospitals and medical colleges across the State, as part of their week-long protests aimed at highlighting the issues faced by them.  One of their chief demands is that the State government must come out with a policy on the provision of ex gratia to the families of doctors and other medical staff who died of Covid-19. The announcement of the week-long protest programme was made by the Medical Joint Action Committee (MJAC) on Monday. They have also made other demands, including the provision of quarantine leaves. 

EEG technician dies
After battling Covid-19 for about 20 days, a 35-year-old woman EEG technician of Niloufer Hospital breathed her last on Tuesday evening at Gandhi Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital after a week of home quarantine, as her symptoms worsened. The technician, Madhulatha, had been working at Niloufer Hospital for the past 10 years on an outsourcing basis. She was earning around `17,500 per month. Her husband had also contracted the infection, and is still under treatment. 

On Wednesday, the hospital staff, along with representatives of various Health Department employee associations, paid tribute to Madhulatha. They demanded that the government provide financial aid to her family. M Narsimha, the president of TS Medical Contract Employees and Workers Union said, “We demand that the Telangana government provide a compensation of `50 lakh to Madhulatha’s family, in addition to the `50 lakh insurance payment from the Centre.” 

In the recent past, there have been several protests by outsourcing employees of the Health Department, demanding a hike in salary. Narsimha also said that the outsourced staff in Covid hospitals have not even received the incentive of 10 per cent of their salary, as promised by the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp