Police on alert after 140 cops test positive in Karimnagar 

KARIMNAGAR: Policemen in the district are bearing the brunt of being frontline warriors against Covid-19, as nearly 140 police personnel, including a Circle Inspector, have tested positive for Coronavirus. In the past four days, nearly 30 policemen have tested positive, of which 22 cops belong to Adilabad’s One Town police station, and are all under home quarantine.

Special forces have been deployed on temporary basis at police stations having shortage of staff. Karimnagar Rural police station’s circle inspector Tula Srinivas Rao told Express that there would be no compromise over precautions. Meanwhile, Covid testing has been ramped up for police personnel and their family members. Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy said the Police Department would get all cops tested, and infected personnel would receive their salaries.