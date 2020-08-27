Potholes to be covered within a week, says Mayor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 3,000 potholes on Hyderabad’s roads, caused by last week’s torrential rains, will be patched up in the next seven days, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said on Wednesday while inspecting the road repair work near Kapra Circle. Also, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has rectified the waterlogging points, putting an end to the problem of water stagnation, he said. Meanwhile, the construction of a foot-over bridge (FoB), which the Mayor inspected along with some GHMC officials, would be taken up at an estimated `2.20 crore.

Besides, the Mayor, accompanied by Uppal MLA Subhash Reddy, laid the foundation stone for a cement concrete (CC) road at Sai Nagar in Kapra at an estimated `34 lakh. The foundation for a similar road was also laid at Kushaiguda, at an estimated `44 lakh. Rammohan and the Uppal MLA also inaugurated cement concrete road works worth `68 lakh at Mallapur in Gokulnagar on Wednesday.