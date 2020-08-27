Senior cop with four days’ service left, dies

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : An Additional Superintendent of Police in Karimnagar, who had just four days of service left, died of cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 on Wednesday.Kumbala Dakshina Murthy joined the Police Department as an SI in 1989. In the erstwhile Warangal and Khammam districts, he worked as an SI, CI and a DSP. He was involved in operations against naxals and investigations into acid attacks in Warangal.

Murthy used to motivate police personnel who were infected with Covid-19, and would accord them a warm welcome on joining duties after recovery. His son-in-law Ramakrishna said, “We cannot believe he died within such a short time.” On August 18, Murthy tested positive for the virus and decided to undergo home isolation. But his family members insisted that he should get treatment in a hospital. He was initially admitted at a private medical college in Karimnagar, and later shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar where he died while undergoing treatment. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.