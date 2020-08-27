Soyam Bapu alleges forgery by former PA

By Express News Service

ADILABAD : Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao lodged a police complaint against his former personal assistant (PA) Md Ansari stating that the latter had forged his signature and recommended a plot of land on his letterhead. When officials of One Town police station contacted the MP about the recommendation, he denied signing the letter and said that the signature was forged. One Town CI D Suresh said a case of cheating was filed as per the MP’s complaint. It is learnt that Ansari also worked as a teacher in a government school, in violation of Supreme Court guidelines whereby teachers are not permitted to work as a personal assistant to elected representatives. The then District Collector had instructed the PA to be removed from his post.