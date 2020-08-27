STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students, villagers hold candlelight vigil for teacher

Subhash died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday and his last rites were held in Hyderabad on the same day, as a result of which no one got to see his mortal remains for one last time.

Residents and students of a government school organise a candlelight vigil in memory of K Subhash, a teacher who died of Covid, at Tekriyal village

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY :  Inan act that echoed the very special bond shared by the students of a government school and the local residents with a teacher who recently died of Covid-19, all his dear ones came together late on Tuesday night and paid floral tributes to the teacher at Tekriyal village in Kamareddy district. The man, K Subhash, 64, was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on August 1 after he contracted the virus.

Subhash died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday and his last rites were held in Hyderabad on the same day, as a result of which no one got to see his mortal remains for one last time. Soon after learning about his untimely demise, both the students, including former ones, and villagers came out onto the streets, disregarding how late it had gotten, and organised a candlelight vigil in memory of the deceased.

They also erected Subhash’s photos at various points in the village. Subhash, a native of Warangal, had been working in Kamareddy and surrounding villages for the past several years. He worked as the headmaster of a primary school for eight years, after which he retired.

His wife was also a government school teacher. Post retirement, they decided to settle in Kamareddy town. “While Subhash was in service, he focused predominantly on ways to strengthen government schools. While he helped the government schools increase student enrolments, he also concentrated on helping the dropouts continue their education,” several of his students and villagers told Express.

