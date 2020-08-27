Tainted ex-tahsildar from Telangana set 'mamool targets' for staff taking bribes

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Illegal financial activities were a part of routine life as far as former Keesara Tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraju was concerned.The officer, who was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore on August 14, is reported to have fixed targets for his staff in collecting mamools.

These would be collected from applicants visiting the Tahsildar office on matters related to land disputes. Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials are said to have grilled staff members at the Keesara Tahsildar office.

Sources say that revenue staffers working in Keesara and Village Revenue Assistants and Village Revenue Officers who appeared before the ACB explained how they were pressured by senior officials to collect mamools.

The Keesara Revenue Inspector Sashikala, who reported directly to Nagaraju, was also questioned by the ACB. The officials, armed with documents related to land disputes, have been grilling Nagaraju as to how wide the corruption network had spread.

ACB officials even took Nagaraju to the bank where he maintains a locker. They collected valuable documents related to his lands, properties. Cash and gold belonging to Nagaraju has also been traced but the ACB is yet to announce it officially.

Meanwhile, the annual income report which Nagaraju submitted to the government was examined. It was found that the accused did not submit details of his properties to the government. On Thursday, ACB officials would question more revenue staffers. Nagaraju, Village Revenue Assistant Sai Raj, businessman Chowla Srinath Yadav and middleman Anji Reddy were arrested by the police on August 14 in the bribery scam.

