Telangana District Congress Committee chiefs want 'Gandhi' family member to head AICC

Warangal DCC president Rajender Reddy, explaining the resolution, said that they condemned the act of the leaders who wrote a letter seeking a change in leadership.

Published: 27th August 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Presidents of all District Congress Committees (DCCs) on Wednesday met TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan and submitted a representation saying they had moved a unanimous resolution that a Nehru-Gandhi family member should head the All India Congress Committee (AICC). They also sought postponement of the ongoing elections for Youth Congress in view of the COVID-19 situation in Telangana.

Warangal DCC president Rajender Reddy, explaining the resolution, said that they condemned the act of the leaders who wrote a letter seeking a change in leadership. They demanded disciplinary action against them for leaking the contents of the letter. Uttam assured that he would convey their feelings to the Congress High Command.

Uttam praised the DCC presidents for the hard work they had been putting in been doing to strengthen the party. Stating said that there was a lot of resentment against the TRS government, Uttam said that the Congress would return to power in the next elections and it would resolve problems being faced by the people.

