Telangana government bans registration of unauthorised plots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Henceforth, unauthorised plots or buildings will not be registered in the State. According to a memo issued by Stamps and Registration Commissioner T Chiranjeevulu on Wednesday, only approved and authorised plots or buildings will be registered now.

As per the memo, unauthorised plots or buildings that were already registered too will not be considered for any official transactions, which means that the people who purchased plots or flats in unauthorised layouts will not be able to sell or transfer their properties now.

"In order to enforce statutory rule position, the instructions have been issued in respect of registration of open plots and structures in panchayats, municipalities or municipal corporations, including the GHMC," Chiranjeevulu said.

The fresh instructions were issued as per the provisions of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 and Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, which safeguard against registration of unapproved plot, sub-divisions, buildings and structures. Now, only the plots or the approved layouts and plots which were regularised under layout regularisation scheme (LRS) are eligible for registration.

Plots in unauthorised layouts will not be registered even though the same plot was registered earlier. "Houses, buildings, apartments (flats) or any structures would be registered only if they have the approvals and permissions from the competent authority and on the registered document it should be clearly mentioned that the registration is in accordance with the sanctioned building plan," the memo said.

"Registering authority will not register any part of a building or structure beyond the approved sanctioned plan. Earlier registration of the structure will not make it eligible for fresh registration now in a sale transaction. The structures which have been cleared under building regulation scheme (BRS) can be registered. However, existing buildings in Grama Kantam can be registered as per provisions of Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018," the memo added.

These fresh instructions will come into force with immediate effect and any violation of instructions will invite stringent disciplinary action, the memo said. The memo was circulated among all the Deputy Inspectors General, district registrars and all the sub-registrars.