Telangana Jagruthi demands Bharat Ratna for PV, memorial to be inaugurated by June, 2021

 Telangana Jagruthi founder president and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha demanded that the Central government confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Published: 27th August 2020 12:34 AM

Telangana Jagruthi founder president and former MP K Kavitha pays tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao during PV’s Birth Centenary programme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Jagruthi founder president and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha demanded that the Central government confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Telangana Jagruthi organised a seminar here on Wednesday as part of the Birth Centenary Celebrations of PV. During the meeting, the panel led by Kavitha passed a resolution unanimously demanding that the Centre confer the Bharat Ratna on PV. 

Kavitha paid tribute to theformer Prime Minister and discussed at length PV’s contribution in building the international, national, and regional discourse of the country.  She also requested the members of Telangana Jagruthi across the world to honour and memorialise the legacy of the former Prime Minister.  

Kavitha announced that Telangana Jagruthi would publish Pracheena Pusthakam and Naveena Pusthakam every month to commemorate his literature in continuation with the centenary year celebrations. Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao said that the State government intends to start building a PV memorial soon and inaugurate it by June 28, 2021, PV’s 100th birth anniversary.  PV’s  daughter Vani Dayakar Rao, son PV Prabhakar Rao, poet Ampasayya Naveen and author Kalluri Bhaskaram were present.

Review meeting by KCR
Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will conduct a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday on the Centenary Celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.  Besides reviewing the programmes so far, there will also be a discussion about the events and programmes to be conducted in the coming days. The State government has decided to celebrate PV’s centenary for one year.

