STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tribals, officials enter into a scuffle over ‘podu’ land

Tension arises when local tribals stop officials from removing crop cultivated in ‘podu’ lands; Forest Dept claims ownership of lands

Published: 27th August 2020 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals of Guttagudem village in Mulakalapalli mandal obstruct police and forest officials from removing cotton crop being cultivated in podu lands

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  Tension  prevailed at Guttagudem village in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district on Wednesday when tribals obstructed the police and Forest Department officials from removing the cotton crop being cultivated in their podu lands. The Forest Department has been eyeing the lands as it plans to use it for Haritha Haram. While the tribals claim these to be podu lands, the Forest officials say these belong to the department.

According to them, some people occupied the lands and started to grow cotton in it. On Monday morning, more than 70 police and Forest officials reached the fields in Guttagudem along with machinery. When they tried to uproot the cotton crop, over 70 tribals stopped them. Women threw sand and clay on the officials’ faces, and sat in front of the tractors.

“We have been cultivating crops in these lands for the last 30 years but the forest officials are trying to take these away from us,” they said. This is not the first time that the forest officials clashed with the tribals over this issue. A similar incident took place on July 29. There are 500 acres in and around Guttagudem and most of it is under cultivation by the tribals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp