COVID-19, rains increases vegetable rates in Telangana

Farmers said said that the continuous rains damaged vegetable crops and hence, they have incurred massive losses.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy 
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The double whammy of COVID-19 and the recent floods has increased the cost of vegetables in erstwhile Khammam district, burning a hole in the common man’s pocket. This is the first time in several years that vegetable prices have increased in August, with locals saying it costs as much as chicken.

K Rama Rao, a vegetable trader in Khammam district, said usually the prices increase every April, May, October and November due to a slump in production during these months. But for the first time the rates have gone up abnormally in August, due to the incessant rains this year.

B Sudhakar Reddy, a vegetable farmer in Kandukur village of Vemsoor mandal, said that the continuous rains damaged vegetable crops and he incurred massive losses. Similarly, a farmer in Aswapuram mandal, K Venkateswarlu, also lost a lot of crop to the floods. He said vegetables got submerged because of which there will be an acute shortage in the market. 

N Sumathi, a homemaker in Bhadrachalam, said before last week’s downpour, ladies finger cost `40 a kg. Now, it is `70 per kilo. Similarly, tomato was `30 a kg, which shot up to `70. The rain also disrupted transportation of essentials from neighbouring AP due to which sellers are forced to hike prices, traders said. 

Image used for representational purpose only
