DEOs told to arrange T-Sat broadcast

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after TNIE published a report titled “24 lakh students lack access to online classes in Telangana, lessons begin on September 1”, the Director of School Education A Sridevasena swung into action.

She directed all the DEOs to meet district Collectors and arrange compulsory broadcast of the T-SAT network on a priority basis. The report cited that State government students might not be able to access educational content delivered by T-SAT (Nirupa and Vidya) Channel and Doordarshan Yadagiri because of a lack of resources and availability of the broadcast network.

Meanwhile, government teachers have started attending schools from Friday onwards. They are preparing e-education content, making lesson plans and are also taking new admissions at over 20,000 public schools in the State.