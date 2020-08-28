STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Depressed over dispute, teen kills self

A 16-year-old Intermediate student died by suicide at Pidimal village under Varni Police station limits in the district on Thursday.

Published: 28th August 2020

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : A 16-year-old Intermediate student died by suicide at Pidimal village under Varni Police station limits in the district on Thursday. P Arunkumar, a native of Danithanda village under Banswada mandal, hanged himself from a tree in an agricultural field. Police have shifted the body to Bodhan Hospital for postmortem and have registered a case. According to Varni Police Station Sub Inspector (SI) G Anil Reddy, Arunkumar’s mother had passed away a long time ago and he had been living with his father. However, his father was an alcoholic and was not ready to do any work and earn money for the family, due to which he may have ended his life.

