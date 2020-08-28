STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Developers want one-time LRS for layouts in Telangana's Gram Panchayats

Telangana's Registration and Stamps Department recent ban on regularisation of unapproved layouts has been welcomed by many.

Published: 28th August 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Skyscrapers, Building, Real Estate

Representational image (File photo)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana's Registration and Stamps Department recent ban on regularisation of unapproved layouts has been welcomed by many. Real estate developers from Hyderabad point out that this will help in preventing the haphazard development of the city caused due to the mushrooming of illegal layouts.

However, they also point out that the State government should now bring in a new Land Regularization Scheme (LRS) to regularise unapproved and illegal layouts developed under Gram Panchayats and new municipalities, where the scheme was never taken up.

"The ban on regularisation of unapproved layouts is a welcome move as it will help control the business of illegal layouts and will hurt the interests of only those people who have been involved in this illegal trade," said Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) treasurer K Sreedhar Reddy.

Telangana Developers Association president GV Rao also welcomed the move. "It will prove essential for urban development in the State and help in streamlining the city’s growth and urban sprawl," he said.

The previous LRS, however, was only initiated in HMDA limits and municipalities to allow unapproved layouts to get regularised. "Gram Panchayats, on the other hand, had no such opportunity. It would be good if a one-time LRS is initiated for Gram Panchayats as well," said Reddy.

Unapproved layouts are a serious problem in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits, with people selling plots to gullible customers by lying to them that the layout has been approved by the HMDA.

Last year, when the HMDA conducted a special 12-day drive, they identified more than 700 such layouts. Unapproved layouts are high in number especially in Ranga Reddy district, which is home to Hyderabad’s IT corridor. On the HMDA website, there are names of 474 unapproved layouts from the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana LRS scheme Real estate Telangana rural developers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp