Four prisoners escape from Gandhi Hosp Covid ward 

HYDERABAD: Four prisoners who were under Covid treatment at Gandhi Hospital escaped from custody by removing the ventilator grill in the washroom of their ward in the early hours of Thursday. Of the four, two are under-trial prisoners of Chanchalguda jail and the remaining two are convicts from Cherlapally jail. They were jailed after arrest for their involvement in robberies. A police officer who is investigating the incident said: “Among those who fled, one was recently shifted to Gandhi Hospital while he was under treatment at Erragadda Mental Hospital. All the four prisoners were in the same ward of the hospital.”

The officer said that the prisoners went to the washroom where they broke the ventilator grill and, taking the support of the drainage pipe, climbed down from the second floor of the building and fled. At around 9 am, the hospital staff informed the Chilkalguda police that four prisoners had escaped from the ward.

Jail authorities find fault with hospital staff

“We received the complaint from Gandhi Hospital officials. We are searching for them. They may have not gone very far,” the officer said.Normally, the jail authorities provide escort to the under-trial prisoners to the hospital and keep watch on them after their admission. But, in this case, soon after admission, the staff returned to jail as asked by their seniors to prevent them from contracting Covid-19. The police suspect that one of the inmates might be hiding somewhere in the hospital itself while others may have run away from there as the gates too were not properly guarded.

The jail authorities, however, found fault with the hospital staff and the police in failing to prevent their escape. A senior jail officer said that in normal times, the jail staff would watch the criminals but since they had Covid-19 infection, the staff returned to jail after admitting them to the Hospital.The police now have a clue that one of the prisoners is in Kondapur and is taking shelter at the house of a person known to him.