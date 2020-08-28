STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Four prisoners escape from Gandhi Hosp Covid ward 

Four prisoners who were under Covid treatment at Gandhi Hospital escaped from custody by removing the ventilator grill in the washroom of their ward in the early hours of Thursday. 

Published: 28th August 2020 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four prisoners who were under Covid treatment at Gandhi Hospital escaped from custody by removing the ventilator grill in the washroom of their ward in the early hours of Thursday. Of the four, two are under-trial prisoners of Chanchalguda jail and the remaining two are convicts from Cherlapally jail. They were jailed after arrest for their involvement in robberies. A police officer who is investigating the incident said: “Among those who fled, one was recently shifted to Gandhi Hospital while he was under treatment at Erragadda Mental Hospital. All the four prisoners were in the same ward of the hospital.” 

The officer said that the prisoners went to the washroom where they broke the ventilator grill and, taking the support of the drainage pipe,  climbed down from the second floor of the building and fled. At around 9 am, the hospital staff informed the Chilkalguda police that four prisoners had escaped from the ward. 

Jail authorities find fault with hospital staff

“We received the complaint from Gandhi Hospital officials. We are searching for them. They may have not gone very far,” the officer said.Normally, the jail authorities provide escort to the under-trial prisoners to the hospital and keep watch on them after their admission. But, in this case, soon after admission, the staff returned to jail as asked by their seniors to prevent them from contracting Covid-19. The police suspect that one of the inmates might be hiding somewhere in the hospital itself while others may have run away from there as the gates too were not properly guarded.

The jail authorities, however, found fault with the hospital staff and the police in failing to prevent their escape. A senior jail officer said that in normal times, the jail staff would watch the criminals but since they had Covid-19 infection, the staff returned to jail after admitting them to the Hospital.The police now have a clue that one of the prisoners is in Kondapur and is taking shelter at the house of a person known to him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp