Govt pulled up over land allocation to N Shankar

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court granted two weeks to the State government to file a counter affidavit in a PIL challenging the government’s decision to allot film director N Shankar five acres of prime land at a meagre `5 lakh per acre to set up a TV and film studio. A division bench questioned the rationale behind the government allotting the land in Survey No. 96 at Mokilla village in Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy district at that price, as opposed to the market value of `2.5 crore per acre. Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that the director had played a key role in the TS movement. When he sought some time for filing a counter affidavit, the bench posted the matter to September 16 for further hearing.