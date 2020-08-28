Govt pulled up over land allocation to N Shankar

The Telangana High Court granted two weeks to the State government to file a counter affidavit in a PIL challenging the government’s decision to allot film director N Shankar five acres of prime land at a meagre `5 lakh per acre to set up a TV and film studio. A division bench questioned the rationale behind the government allotting the land in Survey No. 96 at Mokilla village in Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy district at that price, as opposed to the market value of `2.5 crore per acre. Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that the director had played a key role in the TS movement. When he sought some time for filing a counter affidavit, the bench posted the matter to September 16 for further hearing.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Manoj Bajpayee teases collaboration with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha
CPM in the dock over appointment of administrative officer in Kasaragod's LBS College of Engineering
Delhi HC dismisses Mehul Choksi's plea for pre-screening of Netflix show 'Bad Boy Billionaires'
Australia impose further restriction on use of sweat to shine ball for England tour
Channel Seven threatens to terminate contract with Cricket Australia
Bengaluru violence: Karnataka HC appoints Justice HS Kempanna as Claims Commissioner