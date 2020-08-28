HC raises doubts about airing classes on TV

By Express News Service

Questioning the State government on the action taken against private schools for collecting fee in violation of GO 46, holding online classes and difficulties being faced by poor children, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed it to file a detailed report on the same. A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed the petitioners to submit objections, if any, regarding the guidelines framed by the State for conducting online classes.

“How can children’s doubts be addressed if classes are held on TV — Doordarshan and T-Sat? What if the parents are illiterate or agricultural labourers?” it asked. To this, the government’s counsel said district education officers have been instructed to closely monitor the classes. Transco officials have assured that there would be no power cuts. The bench posted the matter to September 18.