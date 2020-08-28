STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kishan asks RFCL to supply fertilisers to TS farmers first

He also said the fertilisers manufactured at the plant should be supplied to Telangana farmers first as it is located in the State.

Published: 28th August 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister  of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday asked the officials of the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) project for a report on the job opportunities at the plant for the local youth. He also said the fertilisers manufactured at the plant should be supplied to Telangana farmers first as it is located in the State.

At a review meeting with the senior officials and representatives of the project through video conference from New Delhi, Kishan Reddy took stock of the RFCL project’s progress. He discussed various aspects related to the project commissioning date, urea production, distribution and local employment. The Minister instructed the officials to commission the plant at the earliest to cater to the farmers’ demand for urea and cautioned the RFCL on the safety precautions to be taken in view of the recent incidents.

“The mechanical completion of the plant is anticipated by September. Thereafter, commissioning activities will take five to six weeks for urea production. Urea production is expected to begin by October-end and the Scheduled Commercial Operation Date by mid-November,” the officials informed him. They also told him that the 30- 40 per cent workforce of contractors, who had left for their native places after the lockdown was imposed, did not return. The officials also sought the deployment of CISF personnel at the plant. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and project officials attended the meeting.


