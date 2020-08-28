KTR seeks Central govt funds for 3 big-ticket pharma, textile projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday sought liberal funding from the Centre for the Hyderabad Pharma City, Warangal Mega Textile Park and Hyderabad Medical Devices Park. At a virtual conference chaired by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with the Industries Ministers of all States, Rama Rao outlined the initiatives that the Telangana government has taken to trigger industrial growth. He said the three parks for which he is seeking funds merit the Centre’s support as they have national significance.

Hyderabad has acquired the distinction of being the bulk drugs capital of the country, he said. “It is in the forefront in developing a vaccine for Covid-19. In the life sciences and pharma sectors, the city has a bright future and steps necessary to promote these will be taken,” he said. Goyal evinced interest in the TS-iPass, which the State has developed for the speedy processing of applications and granting clearances for setting up industries.

He asked Rama Rao to send him the salient features of the policy. Rama Rao informed Goyal that under the TS-iPass, self-certification and deemed approvals are allowed, which have hastened the process of setting up industries. This has led to ease of doing business in Hyderabad, the Minister said, and apprised Goyal of the measures taken to provide jobs to local youths in the upcoming industrial units. Those who provide jobs to locals would be eligible for more incentives, Rama Rao informed the Union Minister.