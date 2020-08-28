STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local procurement, post-Covid investment to be State’s priority

Published: 28th August 2020 12:12 AM

By Express News Service

 HYDERABAD: The  Telangana government will shortly announce a policy to promote local procurement and the Industries Department has started a separate wing, INVEST, to focus on the post-Covid scope of investment in the State, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Thursday. Speaking at a virtual summit on ‘Make in Telangana - State with Infinite Opportunities’, organised by the Confederation of Indian industry (CII) and the Telangana government, he said the country’s youngest State is doing well on several parameters — export preparedness, ease of business and attracting both foreign and domestic investment. He also unveiled a handbook on ‘Make in Telangana’ and a growth development report on Nizamabad, both brought out by CII.

Rama Rao said access to the Internet will open up new opportunities in the post Covid- 19 world. “Telangana will have umpteen opportunities across sectors in the post-Covid world,” he said, adding that the world is moving swiftly towards digitalisation and that Telangana would focus on attracting more investments in the digital sector through T-Fiber. The Minister said there will be revolutionary changes in the education and health sectors in rural areas after the Internet reaches every village through T-Fiber. “This will lead to a digital revolution in Telangana,” he said.

“ On turning Hyderabad into a startup capital, the Minster said, “We are continuously making attempts to transform Hyderabad into a startup capital”. He also mentioned that the government is providing complete assistance to startups through initiatives such as T-Hub, WE Hub and T-Works. The Minister also spoke on how Hyderabad contributes to one-third of the world’s vaccines.

He said the city will play a key role in providing the Covid- 19 doses as and when the vaccine-making guidelines are ready. Taking note of profitability in agriculture, he said, “Telangana has recorded a 36 per cent increase in the kharif acreage this year over last year, and topped the charts in cultivation. Farmer welfare schemes and major irrigation projects have helped increase crop production,” he said.

