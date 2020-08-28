STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Panic in Thoguta after land caves in near Mallannasagar pipeline

Estimated to be around 12-ft-deep, the pit was formed reportedly due to loosening of soil

Published: 28th August 2020 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Workers fill a 12-ft-deep pit formed near a pipeline that takes Godavari water to Mallannasagar reservoir, at Yellareddypet village of Thoguta mandal on Thursday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET :  Panic prevailed at Yellareddypet village of Thoguta mandal on Wednesday evening after the locals noticed a huge pit near the Siddipet-Thoguta road in the district after a portion of the land caved in due to the recent floods. As the pit was formed right near the underground pipeline that takes Godavari waters from Ranganayakasagar to Mallannasagar, the locals thought that this might affect the lifting of water and in turn their cultivation.

However, soon after learning about the incident, the officials concerned swung into action and erected barricades around it to avoid untoward incidents of any kind as it was so close to the road. It is assumed that the pit is around 12-feet-deep.When the concern over the incident turned into panic among the locals, Ranganayakasagar Superintendent Engineer (SE) P Anand responded to it and said that if the pit had in fact affected the pipeline, the water would have started gushing out of it long back as the officials concerned have been pumping water from Ranganayakasagar to Mallannasagar surgepool, and from there to the Kondapochamma reservoir, for the past one week.

Meanwhile, as the authorities concerned could not fix it by Wednesday night, they visited the spot again on Thursday morning and reviewed the situation. After noticing the depression, a few locals mentioned that there was a well in the same spot previously, which was closed and sealed later. However, with heavy rains and floods, the soil must have become loose, forming a mammoth pit.

In the meantime, the superintendent engineer told this newspaper that he had also heard about the well and that they are looking into all possibilities before ascertaining the exact reason behind the incident. According to sources, works have been commenced to fill the pit with concrete as per the directions of the SE and engineering officials. However, they have not been able to complete the works due to the ongoing downpour. SE Anand told Express that the pit would be filled with a mixture of sand, concrete and cement, instead of mud, as a permanent solution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp