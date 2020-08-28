Put off Youth Congress polls, ask party workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leaders, including the District Congress Committees (DCC) functionaries, have urged the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to postpone the proposed Youth Congress elections in Telangana. This is because elections to various municipal and local bodies are round the corner, especially the GHMC, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC). The DCC chiefs requested TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy to take the initiative to postpone the Youth Congress elections.

“As there is every possibility of several party workers filing their nominations in the Youth Congress elections, it may lead to infighting. This would benefit other parties in the municipal polls,” senior leader V Hanumantha Rao said.