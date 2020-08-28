Shun negative attitude towards farming, focus on exports: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said the negative attitude that agriculture is not profitable should change as the sector is an essential part of the country’s livelihood and economy. He said the country should reach a stage where it can export foodgrains. Holding a meeting with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chairman GR Chintala at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister said around 15 crore families are indirectly dependent on agriculture.

No other country is capable of feeding a vast population of 135 crore, therefore India should become self-reliant in foodgrain production, he said. The country is able to withstand all troubles as it is an agriculture-based economy, he added. Rao suggested that NABARD undertake a study on how a new policy could be materialised to export foodgrains.

He lamented that agriculture is being done in a whimsical manner and suggested that farmers be encouraged to go for regulated or community farming. The Telangana government’s plan to start Agri- SEZs should be replicated across the country, he said, adding that there is also a need for intensive mechanisation.