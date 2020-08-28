Telangana High Court pulls up government over COVID-19 testing in jails

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to submit a comprehensive report on whether it has conducted Covid-19 tests on prisoners, how many tested positive and the measures taken in jails to isolate and treat those infected.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the order in a PIL filed by U Sambasiva Rao, a social activist. Rao sought direction to release life convicts and non-life convicts who have served five years in jail, and conditional interim bail for prisoners who have served at least half their sentence. The bench posted the matter to September 10.

Garbage collection neglected in Adilabad’s Covid isolation ward

Adilabad: The district medical and health officials shifted Covid positive patients in Wankidi to isolation centres in Kumrambheem Asifabad district, after patients alleged a lack of facilities. A family taking treatment said officials also neglected the collection of garbage in the isolation centre