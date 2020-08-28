Tiger movement gives A’bad natives the chills

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The movement of tigers from Thadoba Tiger Reserve and Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra to erstwhile Adilabad district has increased in the past few days. The tigers reportedly come into the district by crossing the Penganga and Pranahitha rivers. In the last four days alone, they have killed over four cattle in Bheempur, Chennur, Penchkalpet and Hazipur mandals. Farmers are a worried lot and are too scared to go to the fields for work.

According to Charigoan village deputy sarpanch M Tirupathi, a few farmers had taken their cattle to graze at the agriculture field when a tiger suddenly appeared and attacked a cow and a goat. This is reportedly the first time that a tiger has entered the fields, according to villagers. At Bheempur mandal, a tiger killed two cattle on the banks of Penganga river in Tamsi (K) village. Cattle were also killed at Namnoor village in Hazipur mandal and Shivalingapoor village in Chennur.

Speaking to Express, Adilabad DFO Dr B Prabhakar said that they had inspected the Bheempur area and arranged cameras for monitoring the tiger’s movements. He also said that farmers who lost their cattle would be provided compensation.