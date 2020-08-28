TS native who crossed Oman border illegally returns home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A migrant worker from Telangana, who had illegally crossed the Oman border and reached Dubai five years ago, has been finally repatriated to India. Jangili Peddulu from Nagunoor village in Sarangapoor mandal of Jagtial district reached Hyderabad on Thursday after being assisted by Jytha Narayana, a social worker in Dubai. Narayana helped Peddulu in getting a temporary passport and obtaining permission from the Dubai Immigration Department to leave the country.

Bheem Reddy Mandha, an expatriate labour leader from India, sent several documents proving Peddulu’s Indian nationality. Peddullu said that he crossed the border after hearing rumours of better job opportunities in Dubai. Hundreds of migrant workers from Telangana who illegally crossed the borders of Oman are stranded in Dubai and Sharjah.

Help for returnees

Those who want to return home using the Amnesty scheme recently announced by the UAE government in the wake of Covid- 19 can contact the Pravasi Mithra Labour Union in Dubai - +97155 7834744, India WhatsApp number +91 94916 13129, said Bheem Reddy Mandha, an expatriate labour leader from India.