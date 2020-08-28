STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unauthorised property owners relieved as Telangana to get new Layout Regularisation Scheme

The new normal would be in accordance with the system which is being implemented in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

real estate, apartments, buildings

Apartment building used for representational purposes.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being seen as a measure to provide relief to those who own plots, the State government is reportedly contemplating to bring in Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) since registration of plots and flats in unauthorised layouts has been prohibited. 

The State government wants to provide a window to the developers of the unauthorised layouts and to those who own plots or flats in such layouts, the officials of the Municipal Administration told Express. 

Though the State government has brought in various reforms in rural and urban sectors through the new PR Act and Municipalities Act for planned development, unauthorised layouts and buildings are still coming up leading to haphazard development.

As a large number of unapproved layouts have come up mostly on the city’s outskirts and towns, the government wants to give an opportunity for regularising them. After this relief, the State government wants to be tough with those who do not seek approvals for layouts, the officials said. 

The new normal would be in accordance with the system which is being implemented in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The new PR and Municipalities Act lays down that only the plots in layouts approved as per law by the competent authority and plots which are regularised under LRS schemes issued by the government can be registered. 

