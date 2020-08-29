33% MLA, 44% MLC funds unused since 2014-15 in Telangana

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major portion of Constituency Development Funds (CDF) of MLAs and MLCs remains unutilised every year. Almost 33 per cent (one third) of the funds of MLAs and 44 per cent funds of the MLCs were not spent from 2014-15 to 2018-19. According to the information furnished by the Planning Department, `1,400 crore funds were released for MLAs from 2014-15 to 2018-19.

Of which, only `974.85 crore were spent and `465.15 crore remained unutilised. For the same period, the total funds released to MLCs were 460.50 crore. Of which, 254.08 crore were spent and `206.42 crore were not utilised. The Planning Department disclosed this information in reply to a Right to Information application filed by an activist Jalagam Sudheer.

However, sources in Planning Department told Express on Friday that they would release 50 per cent to 70 per cent funds in advance to the PD accounts of respective Collectors for taking up works in Assembly segments. While some works get grounded, others may not be grounded due to various reasons. “For example, if a community hall was proposed by an MLA, some may raise objections over the land to be used for the buildings.

If the work was stopped midway, due to disputes or some other problems, the LAD funds released will remain unspent. It is common,” said the official source. Sudheer said that the constituency development funds of MLAs and MLCs could be used for drainage works too. But, the officials were not taking up drainage works with MLA/MLC funds, he added.