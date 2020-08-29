Five IPS officers recently alloted to Telangana cadre get a peek into solving crime

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five IPS officers, recently allotted to the Telangana cadre, visited the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate on Friday and interacted with the officials.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar walked them through the functioning of the city police.

He explained to IPS officers Dhatri Reddy, allotted to Badradri Kothagudem, Sadhana Rashmi Perumal (Karimnagar), Kekan Sudhir Ramnath (Jayashankar-Bhupalpally), Ashok Kumar (Ramagundam), and Akshansh Yadav (Adilabad) about crime detection.

He also discussed with them the implementation of citizen-friendly policing.