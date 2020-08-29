Give loans to 12K vendors, says Telangana FM Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has directed the officials to sanction loans to 12,000 street vendors in the district by September-end. He gave this direction after distributing Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques and also financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to a few street vendors, on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the vendors would be given loans of Rs 12,000 each, at very low-interest rates, as they have been hit hard by COVID.