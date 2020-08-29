Lift button ‘pressed’ coronavirus into action of an apartment in Khammam town

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As many as 20 residents of an apartment in Khammam town have contracted Covid-19. According to sources, almost every family has a member affected by the virus in the apartment located on the bypass road.

While most of them are under home isolation, one person died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Hyderabad. The residents suspect that the lift button which is used by all on a regular basis could be the source from where the virus spread as families living on the ground floor have not been affected the virus.