NIA files chargesheet on TVV, TPF leaders

The case was originally registered by the Nallakunta police following a search on Maddiletti’s house in Hyderabad in 2019.

Published: 29th August 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, on Friday, filed a chargesheet in court against four members of the Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) and Telangana Praja Front (TPF) for raising funds for the banned Maoist Party. The investigation agency filed the chargesheet under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, Sections 17, 18, 18 B, 38, 39 & 40 of Unlawful Prevention Act against Maddileti, 31, state president of TVV, Menchu Sandeep, 26, state general secretary of TVV, Nalamasa Krishna, 38, State vice president of TPF. All three accused were arrested. The NIA also named the fourth accused Yapa Narayana alias Jagan, 52, secretary, Telangana state committee, CPI (Maoist) party and he is still absconding. 

The case was originally registered by the Nallakunta police following a search on Maddiletti’s house in Hyderabad in 2019. Police seized incriminating letters, documents and digital devices that established his close association with senior Maoist leaders. Later, the case was transferred to NIA. The NIA officials said that the probe revealed that frontal organisations like TVV, TPF were engaged in furthering the activities of the Maoist party. They were luring, radicalising and recruiting youth for anti-national activities.

