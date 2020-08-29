Telangana gets one more mandal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Friday created one more mandal, Dhoolmitta, under the Husnabad revenue division in Siddipet district. As many as eight villages, including Dhoolmitta, Lingapur, Jaalapally and Thornal, have been transferred from Maddur mandal to Dhoolmitta mandal. Meanwhile, it also issued a preliminary notification for the transfer of two villages — Kamalayapally and Arjunpatla — from Maddur mandal to Cherial mandal.