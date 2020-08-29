Telangana government in ‘deep slumber’ over COVID-19, says CLP Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ NIZAMABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the government is in a deep slumber even when the State is going through a severe crisis owing to Covid-19. On Friday, he visited the government hospital in Nirmal, RIMS in Adilabad and Nizamabad GGH as part of his campaign to visit government hospitals.

He alleged that the State government had debilitated the government hospitals, and urged the staff to provide better treatment to Covid patients. Highlighting the issue of low number of tests, he said, in a town of 7 lakh population, not even one per cent of residents had been tested, which reveals the extent of negligence.

He said, “I don’t know what to call this government in which primary health facilities are very poor even in the constituencies of Ministers such as KTR, Eatala and Indrakaran. Many people are succumbing to the virus due to the negligence of the government, and KCR should take responsibility.”