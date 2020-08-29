Telangana High Court fines petitioner Rs 50,000 for deceptive plea

By Express News Service

A division bench of the TS High Court, on Friday, imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a petitioner for filing a PIL with mala fide intent. The bench directed the petitioner to deposit the said amount in two weeks to the account of the advocates welfare fund.

It passed this order in a petition filed by B Venkateshwarlu from Nalgonda, seeking HC direction to the authorities concerned not to grant permission for the installation of new petrol outlets near Nagarjuna Sagar Dam.

When the court was informed that the petitioner worked for another petrol bunk, and that there was no proposal to install a new petrol outlet near the dam, the bench said that a businessman was involved in the matter, and the PIL was deceptive.