Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee stage protests over NEET, JEE

As the police blocked Congress cadre from stepping out of Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy held the protest meet at Gandhi Bhavan. 

Published: 29th August 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 09:47 AM

Police barricade the entrance at Gandhi Bhavan after Congress leaders called for a rally demanding cancellation of JEE and NEET, in Hyderabad on Friday

Police barricade the entrance at Gandhi Bhavan after Congress leaders called for a rally demanding cancellation of JEE and NEET, in Hyderabad on Friday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Following the nationwide protest call by AICC against the government’s decision to hold NEET, JEE exams, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members staged protests at multiple locations in the city on Friday. As the police blocked Congress cadre from stepping out of Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy held the protest meet at Gandhi Bhavan. 

Uttam accused the BJP-led Central government and the TRS government of playing with the lives of students by conducting examinations during a global pandemic. He pointed out that India had recorded the world’s highest spike of 77,266 Covid-19 cases in a single day on Friday. Similarly, Telangana has been reporting nearly 3,000 cases related to Coronavirus every day since the last one week.

By silently accepting the decision taken by the Narendra Modi-led government, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is risking the lives of nearly 1.2 lakh students who have registered for JEE and NEET, he alleged.Senior Congress leaders  including former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Hyderabad Congress president M Anjan Kumar Yadav, TPCC vice-president Dr Mallu Ravi were also present.

KCR risking lives of 1.2L students: Uttam

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is risking the lives of nearly 1.2 lakh students who have registered for JEE and NEET, by silently accepting the decision taken by the BJP-led government at Centre, says Uttam 
 

TAGS
NEET JEE TPCC
