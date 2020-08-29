STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 2,932 fresh infections, active cases shoot up to 28,941 in Telangana

In the last 24 hours, 2,932 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Telangana, taking the total number of active cases to 28,941 in the State.

People stand in a queue at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad on Friday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the last 24 hours, 2,932 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Telangana, taking the total number of active cases to 28,941 in the State. The present number of active cases is the highest the State has ever seen. The tally of cases now stands at 1,17,415 and 11 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours took the toll to 799. The State also recorded 1,580 recoveries. The sharp rise in cases was recorded in just one week.

On August 21, the State had 21,687 active cases but in one week’s time, 7,254 cases were added to the tally.There is no significant change in the number of persons hospitalised with Covid symptoms. Till date around 6,000 patients continue to be in the hospitals, which has been the trend since last week, with about 29 per cent of ICU and 20 per cent of oxygen beds being utilised.

While, the cases in the districts continue to rise, cases recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits have come down. While 520 cases were detected in the GHMC areas, Rangareddy and Medchal reported 218 cases each. Karimnagar reported 168 cases, Khammam -141, Nalgonda-159, Nizamabad - 129, Mancherial- 110 and Jagtial-113 cases.

