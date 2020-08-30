STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asymptomatic patients in Telangana's Karimnagar break quarantine rules, visit markets, banks

Without stating that they are COVID-positive, they are roaming around in supermarkets, banks and kirana shops amid the Health Department officials who are already being overworked.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Several asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Karimnagar, who are meant to be in home quarantine, are allegedly come out of isolation to purchase vegetables, groceries and other home essentials. 

Without stating that they are COVID-positive, they are roaming around in supermarkets, banks and kirana shops.

State Health Department officials who are already overworked, say that staffers are not able to track the movements of all the patients all the time. 

Meanwhile, many lab technicians, Asha workers and ANMs who are meant to keep a watch on patients in home isolation, have themselves tested positive. This has affected their daily visits to the homes of Covid patients.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr G Sujatha says that about 2,500 rapid tests are being conducted every day.

However, existing staff are sweating it out to manage services at hospitals, institutional isolation centres and home isolation patients, she opined.  

Dr Sujatha appealed to COVID patients to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus. Self-restriction is the best medicine for COVID, she says. 

Presently, as per government guidelines, patients are advised to remain at home for 17 days.

However, since some patients are testing positive even after 17 days, another seven days of isolation is being advised. 

