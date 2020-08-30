Cable operators in Telangana told to telecast government channels for schoolkids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rangareddy Collector Amoy Kumar on Saturday directed all cable TV operators in the districts to telecast Doordarshan and T-Sat channels through which the Telangana government will telecast classes for students, as government schools will start functioning from September 1.

He warned the cable operators that if any operator does not telecast the two government channels, the State government would take action.

Addressing media persons on Saturday, Amoy Kumar said of the 1.22 lakh children studying in government schools in the district, 49,144 students have access to mobile phones with internet connectivity, and another 44,723 students have access to smartphones but without internet access. The telecast of classes through T-Sat and Doordarshan channels would help such students to gain access to learning, who do not have smartphones.

As many as 1.01 lakh students in the district have access to cable TV connection and 15,033 students have access to DTH services. However, according to the government data, 5,974 students have no access to the internet or television.

For such stdents, Amoy Kmar said, "We are making arrangements to send the students who don’t have access to any gadgets to nearby schools or gram panchayats to listen to the classes. The government teachers will ensure that the students are attending classes. Tahsildars, Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs), and village secretaries have been instructed to ensure that facilities are in place."