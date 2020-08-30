Demand for oxygen beds rises as COVID-19 cases go up in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The demand for oxygen beds for COVID-19 treatment has been rising since in Telangana over the past one week owing to the increase in testing and case detection. Even though the State has a recovery rate of 74.3 per cent, the demand for oxygen beds is rising.

For instance, on August 22, there were 3,613 oxygen beds in government hospitals. This number fell to 3,404 within a week. An analysis by FICCI and ASCI, Centre for Covid Monitoring as well shows rising demand for oxygen beds.

As per their daily analysis, while 21.7 per cent of all oxygen beds are utilised, this number has risen from the former 15 per cent occupancy between August 19 and 29. At the same time, even though demand for oxygen beds is steadily rising, the high demand for ICU beds has fallen. ICU bed utilisation has now fallen to 28.8 from 35 per cent.