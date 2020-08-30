Khammam district in Telangana becomes hotspot, records 600 COVID-19 cases in a day

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ HYDERABAD/ ADILABAD: Khammam district recorded a massive spike in the number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday after the district recorded 610 positive cases. This was just out of the 2,399 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) conducted in the district on that day, which means 25.4 percent of the tests came back positive.

This is also the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases in the district ever since the State reported its first case in March, 2020. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr B Malathi confirmed the spike in cases.

While the number of COVID-19 cases have been increasing gradually across all districts, Khammam is emerging as a hotspot of the virus as it has been recording more than 300 cases per day over the last ten days.

2,751 new cases in Telangana; active cases cross 30,000-mark

Telangana carried out 62,300 COVIDid-19 tests and recorded 2,751 new cases on Friday, taking the total number of virus infections till date to 1,20,166. The same day, the State also recorded nine more Covid deaths, taking the total toll to 808.

Meanwhile, 1,675 more people recovered which took the total number of recovered cases in the State to 89,350. As of now, the total number of active cases in Telangana stand at 30,008. Of these, 23,049 are under home isolation.

Of the total 2,751 new cases recorded on Friday, 432 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Among other districts, highest number of cases recorded on Friday were from Karimnagar (192), followed by Rangareddy (185), Nalgonda (147), Khammam (132), Medchal (128), Nizamabad (113), Suryapet (111), Mahabubabad (102), Warangal Urban (101), Peddapalli (97), Siddipet (96), Jagtial (88) and Mancherial (86).

Meanwhile, 21 inmates of the Adilabad district jail tested positive for the virus on Saturday. All of them have been shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for medical attention. It is learnt that a prison staff has also contracted the virus.

‘Punish all who attack medical staff’

HYDERABAD: Doctors and healthcare workers of various associations submitted a representation to DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Saturday and sought punishment for all those found guilty in attacking medical workers