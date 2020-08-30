STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Khammam district in Telangana becomes hotspot, records 600 COVID-19 cases in a day

This was just out of the 2,399 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) conducted in the district on that day, which means 25.4 percent of the tests came back positive.

Published: 30th August 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi.

Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ HYDERABAD/ ADILABAD: Khammam district recorded a massive spike in the number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday after the district recorded 610 positive cases. This was just out of the 2,399 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) conducted in the district on that day, which means 25.4 percent of the tests came back positive.

This is also the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases in the district ever since the State reported its first case in March, 2020. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr B Malathi confirmed the spike in cases. 

While the number of COVID-19 cases have been increasing gradually across all districts, Khammam is emerging as a hotspot of the virus as it has been recording more than 300 cases per day over the last ten days. 

2,751 new cases in Telangana; active cases cross 30,000-mark

Telangana carried out 62,300 COVIDid-19 tests and recorded 2,751 new cases on Friday, taking the total number of virus infections till date to 1,20,166. The same day, the State also recorded nine more Covid deaths, taking the total toll to 808.

Meanwhile, 1,675 more people recovered which took the total number of recovered cases in the State to 89,350. As of now, the total number of active cases in Telangana stand at 30,008. Of these, 23,049 are under home isolation. 

Of the total 2,751 new cases recorded on Friday, 432 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Among other districts, highest number of cases recorded on Friday were from Karimnagar (192), followed by Rangareddy (185), Nalgonda (147), Khammam (132), Medchal (128), Nizamabad (113), Suryapet (111), Mahabubabad (102), Warangal Urban (101), Peddapalli (97), Siddipet (96), Jagtial (88) and Mancherial (86).

 Meanwhile, 21 inmates of the Adilabad district jail tested positive for the virus on Saturday. All of them have been shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for medical attention. It is learnt that a prison staff has also contracted the virus.

‘Punish all who attack medical staff’

HYDERABAD: Doctors and healthcare workers of various associations submitted a representation to DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Saturday and sought punishment for all those found guilty in attacking medical workers

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Khammam district COVID19 Coronavirus COVID hotspot
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp