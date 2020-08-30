STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Khammam IT Hub to be ready by September: Telangana minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

The state transport minister also revealed that Telangana’s IT exports have reached a whopping Rs 1.28 lakh crore.

Published: 30th August 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Works progress at the IT Hub in Khammam on Saturday

Works progress at the IT Hub in Khammam on Saturday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Saturday that the authorities have made all arrangements for the inauguration of the IT Hub in Khammam. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the newly-constructed hub next month, Puvvada added.

He made these after inspecting the ongoing IT Hub works in Khammam. Speaking to the media, the Minister said that the Khammam IT hub was proposed to provide jobs to unemployed youth in Tier II cities in the State so that they won’t have to migrate to other cities, States or countries. "The Khammam IT Hub is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore," he added. 

The Minister also mentioned that the government is encouraging the development of the IT sector and added that it is providing incentives  and all other possible helps to entrepreneurs. Puvvada also revealed that Telangana’s IT exports have reached a whopping Rs 1.28 lakh crore. District Collector RV Karnan, Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Khammam Mayor G Papalal and other officials accompanied the Minister during the visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puvvada Ajay Kumar KT Rama Rao Khammam IT Park
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp