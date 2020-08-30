Khammam IT Hub to be ready by September: Telangana minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Saturday that the authorities have made all arrangements for the inauguration of the IT Hub in Khammam. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the newly-constructed hub next month, Puvvada added.

He made these after inspecting the ongoing IT Hub works in Khammam. Speaking to the media, the Minister said that the Khammam IT hub was proposed to provide jobs to unemployed youth in Tier II cities in the State so that they won’t have to migrate to other cities, States or countries. "The Khammam IT Hub is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore," he added.

The Minister also mentioned that the government is encouraging the development of the IT sector and added that it is providing incentives and all other possible helps to entrepreneurs. Puvvada also revealed that Telangana’s IT exports have reached a whopping Rs 1.28 lakh crore. District Collector RV Karnan, Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Khammam Mayor G Papalal and other officials accompanied the Minister during the visit.