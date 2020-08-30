Nurse alleges doctor raped, threatened her in Telangana
Published: 30th August 2020 09:30 PM | Last Updated: 30th August 2020 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD: A doctor has allegedly raped a 28 -year old nurse of a state-run hospital in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district in Telangana, police said on Sunday.
In a complaint filed on Saturday, the nurse alleged the doctor, aged around 32 and working on contract basis at the hospital, raped her at her house on August 24, a police official said.
The woman was also allegedly threatened and beaten up by the doctor, police said adding they have registered a case under relevant IPC sections against the doctor and investigations were on.