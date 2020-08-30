Police find weapons in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A team of special party police found arms dumped at Ganesh Nagar near Kondapur village of Nallabelly mandal in Warangal Rural district on Saturday. The weapons were found during a combing operation launched following a tip-off.Meanwhile, the Maha Mutharam police in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district arrested five Maoist party sympathisers near Guthi Koyalagudem on Saturday. The police seized two gelatine sticks, detonators and revolutionary literature from their possession.