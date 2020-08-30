Rampant corruption in state: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar met the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss fund allocation and projects of Telangana.

He informed Central Ministers that large-scale corruption was taking place under the guise of Rythu Bandhu Scheme and alleged that the State government was not releasing funds for Central government schemes on time. The State government has become accustomed to corruption and commissions, he alleged.