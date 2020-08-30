Telangana bypolls: TRS banks on the 'Harish method' for Dubbaka constituency

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: As the Assembly elections in Bihar is anticipated to be held in October, the byelection to Dubbaka Assembly constituency is also expected during the same time, in the wake of which the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has already started groundwork to ensure that the constituency continues to remain under its fold.

The constituency fell vacant after its former MLA, S Ramalinga Reddy, of the TRS, died earlier this month due to heart attack.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who is in charge of the party’s erstwhile Medak district faction, has already initiated efforts to not just win the byelection but seems to be determined to ensure that the candidates of the Opposition parties lose their deposits.

On Saturday, Harish Rao arrived in Dubbaka and had a whirlwind tour of the constituency, during which he directed the district administration to finish all pending development works within 15 days.

With this, it is clear that the Minister is trying to ensure that the party announces maximum number of new development works they are planning to take up in the constituency, lay the foundation for those that are ready for takeoff and inaugurate the projects that have been completed before the election notification is out and the code of conduct is in place.

All this while the Opposition parties like Congress and BJP have just made statements that they will be fielding candidates to contest the byelection. Though the TRS party leaders have not spoken about the bypoll yet, the efforts to win the election have already started.

On Saturday, Harish also distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries, after which he directed the officials to keep ready required stock of urea for farmers and ensure that there are no low-voltage problems.

The Finance Minister also held a review meeting with District Collector P Venkatram Reddy and the heads of various government departments on pending development works. During the meeting, he directed the officials to distribute 800 of the total 3,000 double bedroom houses that have been constructed till now to the beneficiaries within 15 days.

He also instructed them to take up development works worth Rs 10 crore sanctioned recently by the State government and start the construction of the integrated market, at an estimated Rs 4 crore, in the town apart from initiating construction of a library worth Rs 1 crore.

Other works that are to be initiated include construction of concrete roads and storm water drainage canals in around 20 wards. He has also directed the officials to inaugurate the newly-constructed government primary school in Dubbaka and invite KCR for its inauguration.