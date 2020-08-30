Telangana Congress convinces NSUI to call off fast over NEET, JEE exams amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy persuaded the NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat to call off his indefinite fast, after the latter’s BP and blood sugar fell to an alarming low level. Venkat has been on indefinite fast from the last two days demanding postponement of NEET and JEE exams.

After visiting Venkat at Gandhi Bhavan premises on Saturday, Uttam criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said they have been playing with the lives of the students. He demanded the postponement of JEE, NEET, Telangana CET, and cancellation of final year UG and PG exams.

Meanwhile, after shifting Venkat to a hospital for treatment, the NSUI activists tried to take out a rally to Raj Bhavan to lay siege to Governor’s residence. However, the police prevented them from taking out the protest.

Activists stopped from taking out protest

NSUI activists tried to take out a rally to Raj Bhavan to lay siege to the Governor's residence. However, the police prevented them from taking the protest to Raj Bhavan