STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government eases COVID quarantine rules; relief for asymptomatic international passengers

Passengers on business trips to Telangana with return tickets within four days of their arrival will not be quarantined at all if they show their negative RT-PCR test report.

Published: 30th August 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday

Passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has relaxed quarantine norms for passengers travelling by Vande Bharat or Air Transport Bubble flights, despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the State. Asymptomatic international passengers flying to Hyderabad will get some respite of heading to their homes if they meet the criteria as laid down by the State government.   

Passengers on business trips to Telangana with return tickets within four days of their arrival will not be quarantined at all if they show their negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 96 hours prior to departure. Special consideration of 14 days of home quarantine has been mandated for some categories of asymptomatic passengers without negative RT- PCR test report.

These include expectant ladies; parents travelling with children aged 10 years or below; or those travelling on medical emergencies. However, rest of the asymptomatic passengers without negative RT-PCR test results will have to undergo seven days each of institutional quarantine followed by home quarantine.   

At present, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is connected with UK and UAE under Air Bubble agreements. British Airways has resumed its operations between Hyderabad and London, four times in a week.

Other airlines operating between Hyderabad and UAE — Etihad, Emirates and FlyDubai are likely to resume their operations shortly. The airport is also handling charter flights under Vande Bharat Mission which includes Air India flights and foreign airliners as per the regulatory norms. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Telangana international passengers Hyderabad airport Telangana quarantien rules
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp